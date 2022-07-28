Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Expands By 1,217.9%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a growth of 1,217.9% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ HERO opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERO. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

