Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Expands By 1,217.9%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a growth of 1,217.9% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ HERO opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
