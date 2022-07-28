Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Increases By 958.9%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 958.9% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Down 12.6 %

HSDT opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.90. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

