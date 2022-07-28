Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Rises By 1,044.4%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,044.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 14 ($0.17) to GBX 15 ($0.18) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

