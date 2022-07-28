Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Decreases By 70.2%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NUO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,008. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 14,060 shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $184,748.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at $184,748.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 388,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 50,696 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 96,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

