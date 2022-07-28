Short Interest in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Increases By 415.4%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 415.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Starboard Value LP owned about 1.02% of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

PGSS opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

