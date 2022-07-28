Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Drops By 62.5%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PXSAP opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th.
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
