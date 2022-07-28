Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Drops By 62.5%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

PXSAP opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.