Short Interest in Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Decreases By 84.2%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the June 30th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rio2 Price Performance

RIOFF traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,943. Rio2 has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.67.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rio2 from C$0.40 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.