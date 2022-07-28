Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Increases By 277.8%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RWEOY traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 124,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

