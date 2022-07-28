Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Increases By 277.8%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of RWEOY traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 124,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
Read More
