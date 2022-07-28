Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Increases By 210.3%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 210.3% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RXRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 320,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. RXR Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

