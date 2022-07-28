Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rises By 900.0%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Stories

