Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Rises By 376.0%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 376.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 4th quarter worth $14,018,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 66,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMF opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

