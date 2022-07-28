Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Expands By 231.6%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mexico Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MXF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

