Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Rises By 1,100.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.41.
