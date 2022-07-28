Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Rises By 1,100.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

