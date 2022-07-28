Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Grows By 356.7%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a growth of 356.7% from the June 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trilogy Metals

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

