Short Interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Decreases By 75.7%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the June 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after buying an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Finally, Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $147,382,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

VLN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

