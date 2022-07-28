Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

SSTK stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,237,000 after buying an additional 527,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 246,149 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 147,405 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

