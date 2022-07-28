SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Up 3.8%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.28. 129,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,401,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.40.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,517,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.