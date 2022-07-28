Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after acquiring an additional 354,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after acquiring an additional 389,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $180.51 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.