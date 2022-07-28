Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SGFY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,697. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Insider Transactions at Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares during the period.

Signify Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.