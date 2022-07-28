Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.
Signify Health Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:SGFY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,697. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.
Insider Transactions at Signify Health
In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares during the period.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
