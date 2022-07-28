Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,520. Silgan has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 933,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Silgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

