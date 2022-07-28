Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Summit Insights

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $114.52 and a one year high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.