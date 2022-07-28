Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 163,609 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 309,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 259.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares during the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.