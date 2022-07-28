SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 75.5% in July

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

SSNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

