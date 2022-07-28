SIX (SIX) Market Cap Tops $19.01 Million

SIX (SIX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SIX has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. SIX has a total market cap of $19.01 million and $681,647.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00855032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SIX Coin Profile

SIX launched on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official website is six.network. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&.

Buying and Selling SIX

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

