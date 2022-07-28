Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Delphi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,547 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up approximately 13.1% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned 2.11% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $37,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,664. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

