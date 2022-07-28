Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $26.14 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

