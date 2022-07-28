Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $321,888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.75. 16,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.07.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

