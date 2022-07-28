Smith Group Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,672 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.85. The stock has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

