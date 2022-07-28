Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3 %

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,345.50.

NYSE:MTD traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,270.15. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,012. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,202.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,319.72.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

