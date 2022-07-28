Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

MCK stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,377. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $341.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.73 and its 200-day moving average is $302.03.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

