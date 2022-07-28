Smith Group Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Westlake worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,506,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

