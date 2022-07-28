Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNN. Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.67.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
