Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNNGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNN. Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.67.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Analyst Recommendations for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

