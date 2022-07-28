Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNOW traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

