Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in July

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWDAF opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $50.32.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Further Reading

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

