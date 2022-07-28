SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $406,519.36 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

SEDG traded up $15.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.16. The company had a trading volume of 107,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,217. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.