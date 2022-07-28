South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 1.1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 8,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 215,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.03 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.37.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

