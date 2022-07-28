SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 293.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,113 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

