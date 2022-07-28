Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.28. 88,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.10 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 522,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after buying an additional 204,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 146.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 227,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,392,000 after buying an additional 135,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,299.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 81,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

