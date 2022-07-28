Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Spotify Technology stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.28. 88,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.10 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Further Reading
