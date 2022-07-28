Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $118.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.67. 78,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,862. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.10 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after buying an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

