Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.43

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $7.75. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 8,925 shares traded.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1389 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,705.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 49,384 shares of company stock valued at $399,574. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 288,892 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

