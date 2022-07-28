Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $24,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,478,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,647 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 169,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 900,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after buying an additional 140,076 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

