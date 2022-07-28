SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.40 million-$114.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.43 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.13-$2.15 EPS.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,782. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

