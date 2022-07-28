SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.40 million-$114.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.43 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.13-$2.15 EPS.
NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,782. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
