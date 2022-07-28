SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.76-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32 billion-$5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 98,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,475. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,389,000 after acquiring an additional 95,695 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 665,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,921,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.