Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $2.97. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 96,099 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.