Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $13.33 on Thursday, reaching $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,159. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $203.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.