Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Down 96.7% in July

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Starco Brands stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

