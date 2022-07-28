State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

