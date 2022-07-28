State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.92 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,342,000 after buying an additional 1,057,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after buying an additional 817,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 6.2 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

