State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 18,900 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 557,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,412,000 after purchasing an additional 365,237 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,747,000 after buying an additional 298,322 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

