State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 87 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 7.4 %

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $234.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

